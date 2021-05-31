Albany State Softball Hosts Prospect Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State softball program got to work on Sunday, scouting for the future. The Golden Rams hosting their first prospect camp of 2021.
It was an afternoon for those currently unsigned or uncommitted out of the 2021 or 2022 class.
The Rams saw close to a dozen young ladies show up, the goal, to see what they’ve got. Albany State ran campers through drills and a full afternoon of activities.
It was another great day for the ASU program which continues to grow.
”It’s a big weekend for the program to be able to have people on campus, let alone prospects on campus where we’re able to show them our facilities and what we have to offer here but also an opportunity for them to show off the talents that they have,” said ASU head coach Harley Roller. “It’s an opportunity to come out on a beautiful day, we couldn’t have asked for better weather but I want to see the small things, taking care of business, making sure we’re executing small skills, seeing agility and talent and strengths that our program is looking for to move forward.”
A great afternoon for the ladies and the Rams are hoping to find the talent to help them continue to grow heading into 2022.
