AFD: Many house fires started by electrical wiring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Fire Department (AFD) fire investigator said a large portion of house fires are caused by food left cooking unattended on the stove, but electrical issues are also a big culprit
AFD Investigator Sam Harris said in Dougherty County electrical fires happen at least 50 to 75 times a year.
Harris said to make sure you only use extension cords when you need to.
He said you shouldn’t use extension cords in businesses, because cords and wires will get rolled over, and over time, they could become frayed, overheated, and create a fire.
The second tip is to check motors inside items in your home.
For example, something like an alarm clock that’s been used for 10 years can create a fire.... because friction will build up over time, which might make a fire at some point.
The third thing Harris said you should do is to check your lights. You should always check the maximum recommended bulb wattage on any lights or lamps... and never go over the recommended amount.
Harris explained why people don’t always notice these wiring issues in their homes.
“The problem is most wiring is located behind sheetrock or concrete or block walls. And by being located there you can’t see that damage that occurs” said Harris.
Harris also said a lot of these fires are in older homes.
He emphasized that it’s important to check or to have someone check your wiring so your house doesn’t burn down in the future.
