Owner opens new business in Albany to tackle mental health

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new business owner in Albany is doing her part to better mental health in the community.
On Saturday, the Sparrow Center held its grand opening.
It’s a business that’s committed to empowering the community with mental health services.
The center will focus on helping clients get through anxiety, depression and a number of other trauma issues by providing workshops.
Owner Ashley Hall said they will also offer anxiety services for students battling with passing test scores.
“Mental health is something that we don’t talk about frequently. It’s something that we oftentimes, push under the rug or try to ignore. I think that it’s important for us to bring awareness to it so that we can start getting the help that we need as a community and a whole. We face many different health issues, especially with COVID going on and all of the stressors that have come with that. So, it’s just imperative that we start doing the work that we need to do and to feel and to start that journey and toward being our best self.”
Her shop is located off of Whispering Pines and Dawson Road.
