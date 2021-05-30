Owner opens new business in Albany to tackle mental health

“Mental health is something that we don’t talk about frequently. It’s something that we oftentimes, push under the rug or try to ignore. I think that it’s important for us to bring awareness to it so that we can start getting the help that we need as a community and a whole. We face many different health issues, especially with COVID going on and all of the stressors that have come with that. So, it’s just imperative that we start doing the work that we need to do and to feel and to start that journey and toward being our best self.”