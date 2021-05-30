ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday is doing to present South Georgia with the chance for more sunshine and seasonable highs Highs will be in the lower 90′s along with sunny skies. Tuesday will follow a similar trend with temperatures still in the lower 90′s. We will begin to lose the sunny weather starting on Wednesday as moisture builds in the area and daily rain chances creep into the forecast. The start of June will feature start daily summer convection of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the driest of days with barely any mention of rainfall, but starting Wednesday daily PoPS will be likely as moisture builds up. This will begin a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the next weekend. This will be a deep contrast to the last two weeks. Temperatures will remain seasonable during this period and rain fall can be expected for most areas.