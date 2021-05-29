ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances will stay out of the forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend in South Georgia instead we have sunshine and cooler highs. Highs on Sunday will be seasonable in the middle to upper 80′s across the area while Monday will be a tad warmer in the lower 90′s. We can thank a high pressure for giving us a chance to honor our fallen heroes on Monday. However, there will be big changes coming during the middle of the week. The start of June will feature start daily summer convection of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the driest of days with barely any mention of rainfall, but starting Wednesday daily Pops will be likely as moisture builds in dung this period. This will begin a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the next weekend. This will be a deep contrast to the last two weeks.