Family displaced by Valdosta structure fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family was displaced by a structure fire in the 900 block of W. Magnolia Street in Valdosta Friday evening, according to a press release from the city.
The release states that the resident called the fire in just after 5:15 p.m. and the first unit from the Valdosta Fire Department arrived on scene less than three minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the home.
Officials said the residents made it out of the home safely and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
“A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the scene, including four engines, a ladder truck, one air-light truck and two chief officers. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations,” the release reads.
According to the press release, the fire was determined to have been caused by a pot that was left unattended on the stove, causing a “significant amount of fire and smoke damage” to the residence.
