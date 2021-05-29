4 in critical condition after I-75 wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were ejected from a vehicle after a car wreck on Saturday, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).
It happened around 12:15 a.m. on I-75 South near exit 16.
VFD said all four people were taken to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.
Fighterfighters remained on the scene while Georgia State Patrol investigated the accident.
VFD also said they want to remind drivers to be careful on the road so everyone can get to their destination safely.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.