‘We are really working hard to get the word out’: Underused rental assistance program available for those in need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The federal government gave Georgia half a billion dollars to help renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, state leaders say not many people seem to know about it.
It’s called the Georgia Rental Assistance program and it is funded by federal stimulus money. It has only been around since March and there is still plenty of money left for those in need.
Georgia received $552 million to go toward this effort. Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn told WALB News 10 they’re trying to let people know the money is there if they need it.
“It’s interesting, I think that we have done a lot of work to market this program, which just rolled out in March, but the level of awareness we have found to be less than what we have hoped. So, we are really working hard to get the word out, particularly in communities like Albany and Dougherty County,” said Nunn.
That’s because renters make up a large number of housing units in Albany.
“Not only have you been hit hard by COVID, but the rental housing population is significant,” he said.
Currently, there is no deadline for the program. They’re just waiting for people to sign up.
“People are eligible to apply at the portal anytime. We are working to get that money out on a first come, first serve basis,” Nunn said.
The program is for both landlords and tenants. The funds will be used to make past due rent payments current.
To sign up or to get more details on the program, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.