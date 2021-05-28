VPD honors officers with service and life-saving awards

On July 28, 2020, Officer Zachary Touchton responded to a very heated domestic situation. Upon arrival, a male was physically assaulting a female inside a residence. Touchton heard the desperate cries for help from the female and ran into the house (prior to the arrival of backup) in an attempt to get the victim out of the offender’s grasp. The victim was being physically choked as Touchton grabbed the offender’s hands trying to loosen the grip he had around the victim’s neck. The offender finally released the victim from his grip, and Officer Touchton continued to put himself between the victim and the offender until backup arrived and the offender was placed into custody.