Unofficial start to summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wrapping up the week and entering the holiday period on a hot and dry note. However rain chances return late tonight into early Saturday as a weak cold front slides across SGA. Behind the boundary breezy west-northwest winds ushering in drier and cooler air for a delightful break from the summer-like heat.
Look for tons of sunshine and unseasonable lows in the mid-upper 50s and highs mid 80s Sunday. Just as nice Memorial Day but warmer as highs top low-mid 90s.
Temperatures are back to average lows mid-upper 60s and highs low 90s as rain chances return next week. Look for isolated showers Wednesday followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
Be safe and have a wonderful Memorial Day!
