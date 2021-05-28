Turner Job Corps makes some changes to feed the military

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Job Corps planned to honor lives lost for our freedom, by feeding active-duty military at Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base. They planned for a drive-thru but had to make some changes.
Business and Community Liaison, Victoria Green-Brackins, said their day changed when they realized many active-duty members had gone home for the four-day weekend.
“A lot of them are gone or doing mandatory formation, so what we decided to do is Plan B, a contingency plan which is bring the meals to the soldiers,” said Green-Brackins.
She said they plan for a Veteran’s Day breakfast and lunch for the logistics base.
“The military is a great part of why our country is as great as it is, and we want to serve them and honor them,” said Green-Brackins.
She said the military reflects what they teach their students at Turner Job Corps.
“We teach students about giving back, about being an asset and a vital part of the community by serving. And because we know the military is very high on service, we just want to pay homage to them,” said Green-Brackins.
Serving first responders, military, and frontline workers is one way to boost the morale in the area.
“Morale is very important. Especially for a city like Albany, where we face challenges. So, we always want to give back to the city and those people who are very important like first responders educators military,” said Green-Brackins.
Turner Job Corps is still finalizing plans for Veteran’s Day.
