Terrell Co. summer youth program is back

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center Positive Direction in Terrell County will be returning this summer.
This program has been around for 18 years. But like many programs around the world, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
21st Century Community Learning Center Positive Direction Founder and Director Dorothy Tomlin said anyone from 5-18 years old will have the opportunity to learn and have fun this summer.
It has learning programs, so kids and teens can either catch up on what they missed during the school year or get prepared for the upcoming school year.
Tomlin said they will have activities like going outside and getting on the track, arts and crafts and field trips.
Staff members will also feed the kids and teens breakfast, brunch, lunch and even dinner.
Tomlin explained why the program is free.
“Because we’re funded through 21st Century Community Learning Center and Bright from the Start feeds our kids and we have several partners that donate pretty much whatever we ask for to keep our children afloat,” said Tomlin.
Although the program is back, they will still have COVID-19 restrictions.
They will limit a certain amount of children and teens, so you may want to apply as soon as possible. And they only allow applications to be done in person, all so they could meet the parents and kids or teens in person.
The application deadline for the summer program is June 4. The learning center is at 524 Oak St. in Dawson.
