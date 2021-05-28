SWGA students awarded scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia young scholars were awarded scholarships recently.
A Crisp County High School graduating senior was selected to receive the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 scholarship at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC).
Jaydan King said he plans to use the scholarship when he enrolls in either the culinary arts or business management program.
He said he also plans to start his own business when he graduates.
Alumni of the Crisp County High School Class of 1965 set up the scholarship at SGTC as a meaningful way to give back to their community.
The scholarship is awarded annually and is open to members of the current graduating class of Crisp County High School who choose to further their education at SGTC.
In other scholarship awarding, Baker County Schools recently awarded the REACH Scholarship to two outstanding eighth graders.
The two recipients are Lisa Gibson and Elizabeth Washington.
REACH Georgia is the state’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.
The mission is to ensure that academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve post-secondary success.
