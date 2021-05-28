Resident call to action: Report illegal dumping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in East Albany, don’t be surprised if you get a city-sealed letter about illegal dumping.
Hundreds are going out in the next few days to encourage residents to take action against dumping, and other eyesores by calling 311.
A lot on Mulberry Avenue in East Albany is lined with abandoned furniture, junk cars, and old tires. One vehicle has had grass grow up around it during the time that it’s been inoperable.
These are the types of things, in addition to illegal dumping, that City Commissioner Jon Howard wants people to report.
“On Memorial Day, I’m going to send out between 300 and 400 letters to constituents in my neighborhood. If you see something, say something,” he said.
Commissioner Howard and Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Judy Bowles both said multiple complaints have been made about the 1400 block of Mulberry Street.
“It is saturated with sofas, love seats, bed mattresses, tree limbs, and leaves,” said Howard.
“The debris behind you is in front of a house that’s vacant, which means there is no garbage or yard debris pickup because no one is paying for that service. So, the neighbors are complaining about how it looks here,” added Bowles.
The city published the East Albany Revitalization Plan in 2017.
But, unkempt neighborhoods are hurting its goals to rejuvenate the area.
“If we are going to continue to have economic development in East Albany and the city, we have to eliminate what we see on this street here today. For real, a vendor or executive is not going to relocate to an area with a lot of trash and debris and you really can’t blame them,” Howard said.
There have also been complaints about a lack of action by the city after reports are made.
