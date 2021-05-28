Phoebe releases COVID-19 report, urges vaccinations for summer

“The best way to ensure you remain healthy as you enjoy summer activities is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We believe our surge in cases last summer and in early 2021 were directly related to holiday gatherings. The difference now is we have a powerful weapon to prevent illness. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they provide the best protection for you and your family. Please be cautious and safe as you celebrate summer, and if you haven’t rolled up your sleeve yet, consider getting vaccinated right away,” Steiner added.