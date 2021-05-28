Phoebe releases COVID-19 report, urges vaccinations for summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe has released Friday’s bi-weekly COVID numbers.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 25
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,350
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 266
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 70
- Total Vaccines Administered – 55,594
“After more than 14 months of our COVID-19 battle, a return to more normal activities certainly has been a long time coming. Memorial Day weekend is not only a solemn time to show our respect and gratitude to military heroes who gave their lives in service of our country and to share our support with their families, it is the unofficial beginning of summer,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
“The best way to ensure you remain healthy as you enjoy summer activities is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We believe our surge in cases last summer and in early 2021 were directly related to holiday gatherings. The difference now is we have a powerful weapon to prevent illness. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they provide the best protection for you and your family. Please be cautious and safe as you celebrate summer, and if you haven’t rolled up your sleeve yet, consider getting vaccinated right away,” Steiner added.
