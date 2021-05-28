1 killed in Crisp Co. crash

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a Crisp County wreck on Thursday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Fenn Road, shortly after 7 p.m.
Javan Campbell, 21, the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said reports indicate Campbell lost control of his vehicle, hit a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
The sheriff’s office also said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Javan Campbell during this difficult time,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said.
