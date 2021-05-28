Georgia senators want Medicaid expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dozen states are rejecting an offer of extra federal money if they expand Medicaid.
Georgia senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said they want to find a way to provide health insurance coverage to people in Georgia and 11 other states that haven’t agreed to expand the Medicaid program.
The senators say they want the legislation attached to one of President Joe Biden’s major proposals.
More than 450,000 people in Georgia could become eligible for coverage under an expansion.
