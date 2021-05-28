GBI investigating double homicide in Remerton

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after two men were shot and killed in Remerton, according to a press release from the GBI.
The release states on Friday, around 1:45 a.m., the GBI was requested by Remerton police regarding a shooting that happened in the parking lot of CBC Bank across from Lucky’s Bar.
Two men identified as Sherrod Gore, 23, of Adel, and Jamar Walton, 21, of Valdosta, died as a result of their injuries.
Autopsies for both men are scheduled for Tuesday of next week at the GBI Crime Lab.
The release states that it is believed that some type of altercation took place and someone began shooting, which resulted in the death of Gore and Walton.
GBI said witnesses interviewed in the investigation said many people were present outside in the area when the shooting took place. Most of them fled the area when the shooting started.
Law enforcement is encouraging those who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward about what they saw and heard that resulted in the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the deaths.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
