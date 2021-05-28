Former pediatric nurse practitioner pleads guilty to child porn distribution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - A former pediatric nurse practitioner pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography involving “thousands of images and videos of child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a release.
William Clinton Storey, 41, of Preston, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. He is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is also facing a maximum fine of $250,000, supervised release of at least five years up to a lifetime of supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.
“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online — a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney, said. “GBI and FBI agents are to be commended for their urgent and precise investigation into Storey’s activities as a child predator, removing him from his role working with children and helping us obtain justice.”
“Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized every time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is exceptionally disturbing because the suspect was a nurse and a family pediatric practitioner,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will use every resource available, including the partnerships with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to uncover child pornography and those who create, distribute and possess it.”
According to court documents, Snapchat detected that user “clint31824″ had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography on November 21, 2019.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigated and traced the IP used by that user to Storey, according to Leary’s office.
At the time, Leary’s office said Storey was employed as a certified family nurse practitioner.
Storey’s home and business were searched on February 18, 2020, and seven devices belonging to him were seized, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A forensic examination found approximately 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography.
“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation. In this instance, the offender was a healthcare provider. We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these predators to justice,” Vic Reynolds, GBI director, said.
There is no parole in the federal system.
