Former pediatric nurse practitioner pleads guilty to child porn distribution

“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online — a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney, said. “GBI and FBI agents are to be commended for their urgent and precise investigation into Storey’s activities as a child predator, removing him from his role working with children and helping us obtain justice.”