ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be more time for sunshine through the start of the day Friday with highs climbing toward the lower 90′s. This will be no different from what we dealt with for most of this week. However, changes do appear starting tonight as showers and thunderstorms try moving into South Georgia especially by the overnight hours and into the morning. Rainfall will not be overwhelming and coverage will not encompass everyone at the same time, but after a fairly dry forecast rainfall is needed. Saturday night, we clear out and temperatures fall fairly cool into the lower 60′s. This below average for late May and this trend will last for a few more days. We are dry on Sunday and on Memorial Day until we arrive toward our next rain chance on Tuesday.