3 facing gang activity charges in Douglas, 1 remains at large

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles and an adult are facing charges as a result of an ongoing investigation, according to the Douglas Police Department.
Police said on May 13, an armed robbery happened at North Madison Park. After further investigation, three people are facing criminal gang activity charges.
Two juveniles are in custody and an adult, identified as De’Myjae “Dee” Manley, remains at large.
Police said the juveniles were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, participation in criminal gang activity and tampering with evidence.
Manley is facing aggravated assault, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, participation in criminal gang activity, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.
Manley is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If anyone knows Manley’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222, leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Tip Line at (912) 260-3600, message the department’s Facebook page via private messenger or call 911.
