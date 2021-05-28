Americus man arrested on drug charges

Adrian Whitehead (Source: Americus Police Department)
By WALB News Team | May 28, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:41 AM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man was arrested on drug charges, according to the Americus Police Department.

It happened Thursday when Americus police responded to the 700 block of Harris Street to assist the fire department.

Police said they made contact with Adrian Tevion Whitehead, 30, in the parking lot. Police said in a press release that he was in “possession of a large quantity of pressed pills.”

Pills recovered in an Americus arrest.
Pills recovered in an Americus arrest. (Source: Americus Police Department)

Whitehead was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property. He was taken to Sumter County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.

