Americus man arrested on drug charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man was arrested on drug charges, according to the Americus Police Department.
It happened Thursday when Americus police responded to the 700 block of Harris Street to assist the fire department.
Police said they made contact with Adrian Tevion Whitehead, 30, in the parking lot. Police said in a press release that he was in “possession of a large quantity of pressed pills.”
Whitehead was charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property. He was taken to Sumter County Jail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.