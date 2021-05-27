Valdosta man arrested for stolen handgun, marijuana

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is now behind bars after officers found drugs and a stolen handgun in his possession, according to a press release from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On Wednesday, around 9 p.m., VPD officers said they made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired temporary tag.
While speaking with the people in the vehicle, the release stated the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and both a handgun and marijuana were found in the possession of Tyrese Lester, 21, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
The release said further investigation revealed the handgun had been stolen out of Bibb County.
Lester was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with theft by receiving a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.
The driver of the vehicle was given citations for an expired tag and for not having coverage on the vehicle.
“The officers did a great job investigating this case, getting the gun and drugs off of the streets of Valdosta, ” Lt. Scottie Johns said.
