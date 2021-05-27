Turner Job Corps hosts drive-thru for active military

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Job Corps is honoring the fallen by serving the living.
They are hosting a drive-thru event Friday for the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base.
The center director, Nathaniel Cooper said they want to show the logistics base that they are grateful for their service.
“It means a lot to us to be able to serve our community and ensure that our partners and community know that we love them and we are grateful for their service every day.”
He said the logistics base has employed many of their students and has helped students with work-based learning.
The drive-thru will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Job Center.
At their last drive-thru event, they fed first responders.
