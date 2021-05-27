Time to think about swimming safety as warmer weather draws people to the water

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s getting hotter and hotter outside, making it the perfect weather for the pool.
Many pools around Albany are opening on Memorial Day, including the YMCA Sports Park and the Boys & Girls Club.
Even though swimming can be something fun to do, it can also be dangerous.
According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning remains one of the top five causes of unintentional injury-related deaths for people ranging in ages from birth to 54 years old.
Working to prevent these types of deaths, Dan Gillan, the president and CEO of the YMCA, said swimming lessons are a big part of the Y’s summer camp.
“It’s going to provide the kids a sense of confidence and safety and awareness around the water. So, they can enjoy it and not be afraid of it,” said Gillan.
Gillan said it’s important to understand the types of water you are swimming in.
“Especially around here where we have creeks, ponds, fast-moving water. The biggest tragedy to hear is if we have an incident involving a drowning, we don’t want to do that,” explained Gillan.
Some things to remember are to be familiar with the area. Gillan said it’s important to pay attention to your surroundings.
“Observe when you’re out and about around water for what other people are doing in the water, fishing, hiking along the creeks and rivers. Know your physical limitations. If you start feeling tired, take a break, hydrate, drink plenty of water,” encouraged Gillan.
The Y was able to open last year during the pandemic, but not as many people were able to come. Gillan said they’re looking forward to changing that this year.
“The kids that I talk to, the moms and dads, there’s an anticipation and hunger to get back to a normal routine,” said Gillan.
In warm weather, Gillan said it’s important to protect yourself from the sun. Wearing long sleeves, hats and plenty of sunscreen are just some ways to do that.
The YMCA offers day passes and swim lessons throughout the summer, if you’re interested, you can get more informstion on the Y’s website.
