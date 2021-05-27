Tifton police investigate homicide, search for truck

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department (TPD) is working on a murder investigation, according to a press release from the department.
The release states that just before noon Sunday, police responded to a call on Ira Drive in reference to a man being shot.
When officers arrived they found Rodrigo Franciso Juan, 43, with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now looking for a truck that was stolen from the scene. The vehicle is a red, two-door 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 with the tag number RXM2208.
TPD detectives requested the assistance of Region 15 Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigators.
Juan’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. The GBI said an autopsy will be done Friday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1 (800) 597-8477, report online, or leave a message with TPD’s Detective Lt. Chris Luckey at (229) 382-3132. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call GBI Special Agent Zach Bryan at (229) 376-3026.
