Tift Co. homicide investigation underway

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Tift County, according to Coroner Jo Thompson.
The death happened late Sunday, into Monday, at a trailer park on Ira Drive.
Johnson said a man was found dead outside of a home with injuries consistent with what appeared to be multiple gunshots.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called in to investigate, according to Johnson.
The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.
WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information on this incident. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
