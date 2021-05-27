‘That was human instinct’: Albany woman leaves car to help warn neighbors of fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is being praised as a hero after helping save her neighbors from a fire.
It was just a typical day for Mellisa Morris as she warmed up her car and was about to head to work when she said she saw flames.
A nearby apartment complex in the 700 block of Crawford Drive caught fire Wednesday morning.
According to the property owner, several units were damaged, displacing six or eight people.
But those six or eight people might not be around today if it wasn’t for Morris running over to the units, knocking and beating on doors, screaming for help to get the tenants out.
She left the comfort of her car to battle the blaze.
“It could have been somebody disabled and needing help and couldn’t scream at that point in time. I just felt that I needed to reassure myself that I could help somebody,” said Morris.
Morris said afterward, she went to work but was jittery all day thinking that it could have been her family.
The property owner is praising her as a hero, but Morris said she doesn’t see it that way.
“I think it’s too much. That was way beyond myself. That was human instinct. I didn’t have to second guess it. That was where I was supposed to be at that moment. It’s an awesome feeling,” said Morris.
WALB News 10 is working with the Albany Fire Department to get updates as more information comes out.
