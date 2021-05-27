SWGA animal services get donations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Southwest Georgia animal services were recently gifted with donations.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is sending a special thanks to Crisp County High School’s Health Occupation Students of America and Healthcare Science Teachers Jeannie Anderson and Nancy Mozo for donating pet supplies and pet food to their animal services division.
The students and teachers even made treat bags with a public message to stop animal abuse.
A similar donation took place over in Lowndes County.
Lowndes Middle School and its student ambassadors donated to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter.
They completed their spring project by donating blankets, dog and cat treats, food, leashes, toys, peanut butter and bandanas to the shelter.
The animal shelter said their generous donation is much appreciated.
