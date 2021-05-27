Some rain before cooler air arrives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another mostly dry but hot afternoon. A small area of rain moved across Stewart County while the rest of SGA remained dry. Thursday’s highs continued the stretch of 90°+ days.
We’ve got one more hot and mostly dry day before rain chances ramp up for the weekend. As a weak cold front slides east, isolated showers are possible for a few Friday evening. Along the front scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon across SGA. That’ll be the best chance of rain for the holiday period.
Behind the boundary drier and slightly cooler air brings a refreshing change with highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows around 60 Sunday.
Still nice Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, as highs top upper 80s low 90s with a slight chance of rain. The rest of the week isolated to scattered showers are likely with more seasonable temperatures highs low 90s and lows mid-upper 60s.
