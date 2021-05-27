SHD: COVID-19 reminders as holiday weekend approaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -COVID-19 cases have not been increasing at the rate they were before, but new cases are still popping up.
That’s the message South Health District (SHD) wants to remind you about as several people travel for the holiday weekend.
In the past during holidays, they usually see a spike.
With more people now vaccinated, health experts hope that’ll help slow the spread this time around.
”For those who are not vaccinated, we continue to encourage you to avoid large crowds, continue practicing social distancing, and wearing your mask. If you have been vaccinated, you can return to celebrating in large crowds if you feel comfortable. But the biggest thing once your vaccinated is doing what you feel comfortable doing,” said Kristin Patten with SHD.
If you’re traveling, the health district recommends being mindful of where you stay.
You may want to take the extra steps of wiping frequently touched surfaces like remotes, doorknobs, and phones.
Use anti-bacterial spray or sanitizing wipes.
If you are sick, stay home!
South Health also continues to accept appointments for vaccinations.
You can call their hotline to schedule your shot.
About 50,000 vaccines have been administered in Lowndes County.
