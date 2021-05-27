Officials say voting in Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election is off to slow start

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County residents still have time to hit the polls and vote for your child’s next Dougherty County School Board District 2 leader.
Early voting kicked off this week.
The candidates are, Norma Gaines-Heath, Kenneth Florence, Debra Wiley, Alma Noble, Jeff Hall and Gary Ball Sr.
Election officials said the turnout has been very slow and that only about 65 of the 10,000 registered voters have hit the polls so far.
“Well, this is a special (election), so you look at a special election, it’s summertime. It’s kinda different for a special election than normal elections. Of course, this election will be held again next year. This is to fulfill the unexpired term and then next year, they’ll have to qualify and run again because it’s actually up next year for re-election,” said Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.
The six candidates are looking to fill the vacated seat left behind by the late Milton “June Bug” Griffin who passed away earlier this year.
You can vote at the Riverfront Resource Center, also known as the Candy Room, at 125 Pine Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polls will be closed for Memorial Day and you have two more weeks of early voting. You also still have time to request your absentee ballot.
Election Day will be Tuesday, June 15.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.