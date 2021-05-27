New technology connects Albany police to private cameras

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New surveillance and gunshot technology could soon work together to solve crimes in Albany.
A real-time camera monitoring system is being piloted in the city. The technology has the ability to work in collaboration with Albany’s new gunshot detection system.
“All these tools that we’re looking at for our police are all connected,” said Albany Commissioner Chad Warbington.
The Fusus system allows police to remotely access business owners’ cameras in real-time. Police can see inside and surrounding the location.
“The owners, they’d be able to tell us which cameras we have access to. We’re not spying on them, they’ll be able to give us permission to which cameras we can actually access,” explained Lt. Carmalita Preston.
The Albany City Council just approved the purchase order for a gunshot detection system on Tuesday.
It will alert police when a gun is fired and triangulate the location on a map. They can then see if there are Fusus cameras in the area.
“They can pull those cameras to look at the footage and see did a red car go by, or a white truck? It’s about giving police tools and leads for suspects,” said Warbington.
Police say the department would be the first in southwest Georgia to use this system.
Businesses that choose to register also allow police access to their floor plans. Police say that information could be invaluable in the case of an active shooter situation.
