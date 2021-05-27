Lee County Basketball Celebrates Two Headed to Next Level

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over at Lee County, Thursday was a special day for the Trojans basketball program as two stars are headed to the next level.
Brandon Bush is off to Orlando to join the Central Pointe Christian post grad basketball program and MJ Taylor is Tuscaloosa bound as he will join the Tigers from Stillman College.
This moment, special for both guys who are ready to begin the next steps in their career.
”I’ve been dreaming of this day for a long time and it’s just fun, good to enjoy,” said Bush. “I’m really excited to see what God has planned for me next so it should be fun and I visited down there so it should be real good.”
“This day is big, I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a little kid,” said Taylor. “You know growing up playing college basketball, and really seeing what this basketball thing can take me in life, so for me to sign in college, that’s a big deal for me.”
A great afternoon for two Trojans who will be taking their talents to the next level.
