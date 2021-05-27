Lee Co. Warriors gearing up summer programs for student-athletes

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Warriors are gearing up their summer programs for student-athletes in the area.
Girls interested in volleyball can sign up for a free camp on June 19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be provided from noon- 1 p.m. and a free camp shirt will be provided.
It will be at Lee County High School, 1 Trojan Way.
For more information, you can call Ariana Klughart at (229) 449-5751.
To register, click here. Registration must be completed before camp starts.
Girls ages 5-13 can sign up for the summer cheerleading camp and boys in the same age range can register for youth football.
The camp will be on June 8. You can register by mail or you can register on that day prior to the start of camp.
It will run from 8:30 a.m.-11: 30 a.m. at Trojan Field.
The cost will be $25 and checks are to be made payable to Lee County Touchdown Club.
Girls participating in the cheerleading camp will need to bring tennis shoes, a t-shirt and shorts. Snacks will be provided.
Boys participating in the football camp will need to bring cleats, a t-shirt and shorts. Water will be provided.
Girls ages 5-16 can also be a Warrior cheerleader during the 2021 season.
Parents must provide a copy of their child’s birth certificate, medical physical and a final report card.
The cost for the season is $160.
For more information, you can call Lesley Akins at (229) 809-0725 or Shirretta Beaver at (229) 669-2012.
You can also donate to sponsor a child for the summer.
The sponsor fee of $160 covers a child’s registration fee, game uniform, warm-up, equipment, insurance costs and league fees.
The fee is due by August 1.
For more information, you can call Daniel Cruz at (229) 291-4653, David Beaver at (229) 669-2218 or Sean Tanksley at (229) 395-7377.
