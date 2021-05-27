‘I’m trying not to cry’: Retiring colonel leaves big impact on cadet, Colquitt Co. community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Moultrie, a tearful thank you was said to a colonel as he got ready to retire after over two decades of working at Colquitt County High School.
Amanda Weeks is a former cadet under Lt. Col. Paul Nagy at Colquitt County High School and said the colonel was there to help and mentor her through some difficult times in all four years of high school, including dealing with having separated parents.
“I’m trying not to cry, but he was always there for me. Always there to help me out. He even helped me get my first job,” said Weeks.
For her, he was like another father figure.
”It’s heartwarming to know that you’ve had a good impact on people’s lives and they’ve been able to succeed despite obstacles and you had something to do with it,” said Lt. Col. Nagy.
On Wednesday, the annual JROTC Banquet and Awards Ceremony was held and this year was also a retirement celebration for Lt. Col. Nagy after his 25th year as the high school’s senior Marine instructor.
He said it’s heartwarming to see so many support him and the community surrounding their program.
But for Weeks, high school years are long behind her and it’s the words Nagy spoke to her that’s not going anywhere.
She remembered him telling her “to never give up, just never give up.”
Lt. Col. Nagy said he still plans to continue as a Colquitt County commissioner after he retires from the school and wants to spend lots of time with family.
He said he was on active duty for 22 years.
