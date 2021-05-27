Heroes Among Us: Willie C. Marcus

MITCHELL Co., Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates recognize the “Heroes Among Us.” We spotlight an active duty man or woman, a veteran or a fallen hero.
This month, we’re honoring and remembering Willie C. Marcus from Mitchell County.
Marcus was a paratrooper in the Army during the Vietnam War.
His son, Jason Marcus, said he struggled with things that happened in battle, even having nightmares once he returned home.
However, when he got out of the Army, Marcus worked through that and eventually turned his focus to equal rights for everyone in Mitchell County.
“He felt like equal rights should be given to all people,” Jason explained. “At one particular place in Camilla that they call the chicken house, he was the person that started the labor, for the people there to try to get them equal pay and equal rights.”
His family said Marcus died of COVID-19 in April 2020.
In this month’s “Heroes Among Us” Thursday at 7 p.m. on WALB ABC, we hear more about Marcus’s lasting legacy, including some acts of kindness his son didn’t find out about until after his death.
