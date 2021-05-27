GSW Hosts Little Canes Camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, GSW baseball and softball played host to their Little Canes camp this week, with Thursday being the finale of the three day event.
Kids aged five to 14 were given the opportunity to work with the current Hurricanes, hoping to learn and develop their skills on the diamond.
For the teams, it’s been a fun week, as 2021 brought their biggest crowd, with more than 100 boys and girls signing up, and despite the heat, its been a success.
A week the Canes will continue to cherish.
”This is just a great opportunity to be back out here and get all the girls here in Americus together and also just some from the surrounding counties, we’ve got girls from all over,” said GSW head softball coach Nicki Levering. “This was probably our biggest youth camp so far with 50 girls so it’s exciting we’ve got that many girls that want to be here and get out here and get active, but also just to be back outside and play and have fun.”
“I think the message especially in this day in age is just to have fun playing it, you know there’s so much competitiveness and so much emphasis put on certain things within the game at a young age to where I’m a big encourager but not just play baseball but play all sports and enjoy your time,” said GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “Then as you grow older you can be specific with what you wanna do but at this age, especially from 5 to 14 year old’s which we have here, enjoy this time and play as much as you can.”
A fun week for the Canes as camps are back in full.
