GSW Hosts Little Canes Camp

“I think the message especially in this day in age is just to have fun playing it, you know there’s so much competitiveness and so much emphasis put on certain things within the game at a young age to where I’m a big encourager but not just play baseball but play all sports and enjoy your time,” said GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald. “Then as you grow older you can be specific with what you wanna do but at this age, especially from 5 to 14 year old’s which we have here, enjoy this time and play as much as you can.”