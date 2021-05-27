2 more days in the mid 90s and mostly sunny. A cold front arrives for the start of the weekend. Rain chance come Saturday morning north around 30% and south in the afternoon around 50%. Temperatures coo from near 90 Saturday afternoon to near 60 Sunday morning, the rest of the Memorial Day weekend should be dry with cooler than average starts and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We warmer back towards 90 mid week and rain rise back up to 30%.