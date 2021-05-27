Dougherty Public Works announces new hires, promotions

Sistrunk will be appointed to the Assistant Director of Public Works position, effective June 21, 2021. Sistrunk comes to Dougherty County after serving as Co-County Manager and Public Works Director for Lee County Board of Commissioners since 2016. He served as Lee County Public Works Director from 2009 to 2016 and before, as General Supervisor of Public Works for Lee County from 2003 to 2009. Sistrunk began his career in 1987 as General Supervisor of Public Works for the City of Albany