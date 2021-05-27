Dougherty Public Works announces new hires, promotions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On June 21, Chuck Mathis, will shift to fill the Director of Public Works position being vacated by Larry Cook, who will be retiring on July 23, 2021, after nearly 30 years of service to Dougherty County.
Mike Sistrunk recently departed the Public Works Department in Lee County, and will soon join that department within Dougherty County government.
With over 40 years of service to Dougherty County, Chuck “Chucky” Mathis began his career with Dougherty County in 1978 as a mower in the Public Works department.
“One of my goals is to continue the efforts on the projects that Public Works has started in Radium Springs, Putney, East and West Dougherty County, specifically, with alley improvements and road resurfacing,” said Mathis. “In addition, I plan to work on ways to attract and retain employees through Benefits knowledge, training opportunities, morale, and goal-oriented assignments, as well as establishing a webmaster specifically for Public Works to post pertinent information on our web page in collaboration with our County Public Information Officer.”
Sistrunk will be appointed to the Assistant Director of Public Works position, effective June 21, 2021. Sistrunk comes to Dougherty County after serving as Co-County Manager and Public Works Director for Lee County Board of Commissioners since 2016. He served as Lee County Public Works Director from 2009 to 2016 and before, as General Supervisor of Public Works for Lee County from 2003 to 2009. Sistrunk began his career in 1987 as General Supervisor of Public Works for the City of Albany
“With over 34 years of experience working in various aspects of Public Works, I plan to use the best of my abilities, knowledge, and experience to better our community, creating strong alliances, and working closer with employees and citizens of Dougherty County,” said Sistrunk. “I would like to thank Dougherty County for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the Dougherty County community.”
