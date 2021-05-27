Dougherty Co. Judicial Building repairs waiting on insurance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County jurors scheduled for Friday are not to report for duty. This is because the judicial building still needs repairs.
Some of the things they have to replace are the ceilings, carpets, and tiles in the building.
The Facilities Management director, Heidi Minnick said they are waiting on the insurance company before they can move on with construction.
Once the insurance claim is settled, they will talk with judges and the sheriff’s office about a construction timeline.
“I’m hoping in the next couple of weeks that the insurance company says everything’s been taken care of and settled. Once we start on it, it will be nice to see the buildings open and things go back to what going to be our new normal,” said Minnick.
She says because of COVID-19, the turnaround for materials has been much slower. What usually takes 1-2 weeks, now takes 3-4.
We will continue to bring you updates on any court proceedings in the judicial building.
