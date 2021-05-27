Commissioner suggests Albany put a pause on issuing liquor licenses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany may soon consider taking a break from issuing liquor licenses.
Commissioner Demetrius Young told the Public Safety Committee Thursday that the city should consider issuing a moratorium on licenses until they can get what he believes to be a growing problem under control.
Young said the city has problem areas due to too many stores selling alcohol in proximity to one another. He named locations near Jaxx Liquor on South Slappey Boulevard and different areas of North Slappey Boulevard.
Young said an overabundance of alcohol licenses can result in disorderly conduct, noise and general neighborhood disruptions.
“Moultrie, Macon, Valdosta, have all issued some kind of moratorium on alcohol licenses until they could study the problem more. That’s just been in the past few months,” said Young.
Young said he’ll have a more formal request to put to a vote in coming weeks.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.