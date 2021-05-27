Change of command ceremony held at Moody Air Force Base, welcoming new commander

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Moody Air Force Base is now under new leadership as of Thursday morning.
Colonel Russel Cook assumed command of the 23rd Wing from Colonel Daniel Walls.
The change of command is a military tradition, representing a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another.
Colonel Walls retired Thursday from active duty after about 25 years of service. Colonel Cook was the commander of the 347th Rescue Group at Moody Air Force Base.
City and county leaders and loved ones were amongst the crowd.
