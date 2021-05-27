APD: Man charged in fatal shooting of Joshua Hollis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has charged a man in the shooting death of Joshua Hollis, 24, according to a press release from the department.
APD said Robert Harvey Jr., 56, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault - firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and obstruction of law enforcement officers in Hollis’ death.
Hollis was shot in the back in the 700 block of West Highland Avenue in the early morning of May 8.
Harvey has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.
