Albany leaders move forward with downtown master plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some exciting new plans will be in the works for downtown Albany after city commissioners approved a firm to work on a master plan for the Good Life City’s downtown area on Tuesday.
Commissioner Chad Warbington said part of this plan will be a full market analysis to find out what the community needs and wants in downtown Albany. He believes they haven’t had a full master plan for downtown in almost 30 years.
“It is really way past time for us to really have a vision and a master plan for downtown. So, really excited to get that started as well,” said Warbington.
Warbington said that once the analysis wraps up, that’s when design and development can kick in. He said the ball will get rolling on all of this in the coming weeks and even the historic Gordon Hotel will be part of the downtown development plans.
Warbington said community listening sessions for residents are also on the way and those meetings will be publicized soon.
