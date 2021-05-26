Worth County Softball’s Brooke Hall Signs With Pensacola State

”They gave me a shot, a lot of colleges, they were like it’s real late in the recruiting process, they weren’t real sure about it but Pensacola State gave me a shot knowing that they didn’t have any money and they assured me that I would have a chance to get a scholarship next year and I am willing to take that shot,” said Hall. “So it’s absolutely huge, this has been my dream since I started playing ball in the 8th grade, I’ve worked every day since I started playing and this has just been my dream and I’m very thankful that I get this opportunity to go play in college.”