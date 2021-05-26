Worth County Softball’s Brooke Hall Signs With Pensacola State

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was an exciting day over at Worth County High School as the Rams celebrated one of their own.
Softball star Brooke Hall made things official, signing her LOI to take her talents to Pensacola State.
The future pirate batted .350 in her senior campaign and has been a leader for this team since day one, now, she’s off to the next level and Brooke is thankful that Pensacola State is giving her this chance.
”They gave me a shot, a lot of colleges, they were like it’s real late in the recruiting process, they weren’t real sure about it but Pensacola State gave me a shot knowing that they didn’t have any money and they assured me that I would have a chance to get a scholarship next year and I am willing to take that shot,” said Hall. “So it’s absolutely huge, this has been my dream since I started playing ball in the 8th grade, I’ve worked every day since I started playing and this has just been my dream and I’m very thankful that I get this opportunity to go play in college.”
A big day for the Rams as Brooke is off to the emerald coast.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.