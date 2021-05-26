Woman arrested for car theft, drug charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday morning, Valdosta Police Department officers responded to Imperial Auto Sales on North Ashley Street after a 911 call about a stolen car.
Police said an officer saw the stolen vehicle driving in an “unsafe reckless manner” near the intersection of North Oak and River streets. The officer attempted to pull the driver over but she drove away.
Police said after a short pursuit, she was stopped and detained without incident.
She was identified as Tracy Lafaye Sims, 36.
A small plastic baggie that contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was located on Sims. Sims was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Sims was issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended license, improper U-turn and improper lane change, according to police.
“We are proud of our officer for quickly catching this offender and getting her off of the streets before she or someone else was injured due to reckless behavior,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
