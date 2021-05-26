Wedding Shoppe 2021

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Love is in every season.
Watch as WALB’s Kori Phillips Foy talks all things wedding. From a group of jewelers and the best cake girl around to florals and an array of venues- she will cover it all.
Featuring: Englund Estate - Wedding & Event Venue, Doublegate Country Club, Winsome Grove, Rental Depot AAA Industries, Belle’s Flower Truck, Wynfield Plantation Wynfield Weddings, Gin Creek, Main Street Galleria, Bill’s Jewelers, The Sweet and Savory Sisters Cake Art by Jen.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.