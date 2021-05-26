VSU hosts family vaccine clinic for Blazer community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) hosted a family and friends COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
Students and staff were welcome to bring family members to get their first shot, some as young as 14 participating.
“I wanted to be able to go around in public events, feel safer and be able to hang out with friends more,” said Rebekah Taylor.
Rebekah and her sister Amanda Taylor got their first Pfizer shot together.
Their mom, Laura Byers, works at the university and came with the 14- and 17-year-olds.
“I’m really excited. I do feel like we’ll be a little more mobile and be able to feel more safe when I go see my mom, who is 80. We’ve kinda been sheltering them more than me and my husband, who both already had the vaccines,” said Byers.
Byers said as soon as the new eligibility of 12 and older was announced, she tried to make appointments for her daughters around town but most places were full.
She said she’s glad VSU offered this opportunity.
“I want to stay healthy and make sure everyone else around me stays healthy,” said Amanda.
Javiontae Martin, a senior and football player at VSU, was also there.
“My parents were big motivators in getting the shot. At first, I wasn’t too comfortable, but after research and finding out that it is effective and things,” said Martin.
Martin said he felt the need to take the next step to protect those around him.
He hopes to set an example for his team and fraternity.
“With the upcoming fall semester, we plan to return to normal, so we want to vaccinate as many people as we can by increasing access to care,” said Rebecca Brown, a nurse practitioner at the VSU Health Center.
The university reported that 40 people signed up for their first dose.
The university said it gave more than 150 shots, shortly after announcing last week the lifted restrictions for those fully vaccinated.
VSU officials said they hope to offer these types of events more often.
