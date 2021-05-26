Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 15: A conversation with a coroner

Host Krista Monk spoke with Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler about his extremely unique perspective on the pandemic. As the man responsible for handling those who have passed, he was also the one to manage the large number of people who died from COVID-19 when the county was one of the hardest-hit areas in the world. From having to manage more bodies than our morgue was built for, to having to explain to loved ones that the bodies of those who died couldn’t be released until a COVID test had come back, to getting calls from people all over the world about how to manage during the pandemic, Fowler played a huge role when Dougherty County was hit so hard. So, how did he get through it?